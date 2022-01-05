Hastings Then and Now, published ten years ago, by local historian Mark Harvey illustrates the changing face of Hastings, by comparing side-by-side, images of key streets and landmarks from Victorian and Edwardian times, with the present-day view.

At the time of publication Mr Harvey said: “Little changes take place very slowly, but when you are faced with a photo, that shows what it used to be, and what it is now.

“Writing a book is a very good way of finding out things you don’t know about the town as well.”

Forty-four areas of the town are covered in the book, which includes shots of the East Hill, George Street, and the bathing pool.

Alongside the images is a short history of each site, and Mr Harvey has been careful to try to include information that has not already been published in other books.

He sees many of the visible changes as negative, the loss of old buildings such as Hastings Grammar School being one example, and the increase in traffic, but there have been some positives.

1. The East Hill lift ten years ago Hastings Then and Now, by local historian Mark Harvey, is published by The History Press. Photo Sales

2. George Street then Hastings Then and Now, by local historian Mark Harvey, is published by The History Press. Photo Sales

3. George Street ten years ago Hastings Then and Now, by local historian Mark Harvey, is published by The History Press. Photo Sales

4. Mount Pleasant and Calvert Road then Hastings Then and Now, by local historian Mark Harvey, is published by The History Press. Photo Sales