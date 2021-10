In the early hours of that morning a violent storm swept through Sussex.

Hurricane force winds of up to 103 mph brought trees and chimneys crashing down, ripped tiles off roofs and cut power supplies.

In Hastings two men were killed in the storm, thousands woke to find their homes had been damaged and businesses faced repair bills running into millions.

Here's a selection of pictures from the time

1. Storm damage in 1987 Damage to Hastings Pier

2. Storm damage in 1987 A grave damaged by a tree brought down in the wind

3. Storm damage in 1987 Damage to a building

4. Storm damage in 1987 Trees brought down in Alexandra Park