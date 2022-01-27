At the event on January 15, 2013, the DofE manager for East Sussex County Council, Simon Stanley, welcomed the Bronze and Silver Award holders, their parents and carers and DofE leaders and volunteers.

Each young person receiving their DofE Award completed a personal programme of activities lasting at least six months for the Bronze and 12 months for the Silver Award.

For the Volunteering section, activities ranged from helping children and elderly people, to road safety campaigning and nature conservation.

Skill section choices included playing a musical instrument, photography, cookery and web design.

In the Physical section competitive rugby and badminton playing appeared alongside recreational running and swimming.

The Expedition section involved planning, training for and undertaking two- and three-day expeditions in areas such as the South Downs, Ashdown Forest, Dartmoor and the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset.

