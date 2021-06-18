Thousands of women united at Alexandra Park in Hastings six years ago with one mission in mind - to conquer cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy and Marathon events which raises millions of pounds every year to fund life-saving research.

Jenny Ainsworth, Race for Life event manager for Hastings, said: “I want to say a heartfelt thanks’ to everyone who took part in Race for Life, and their supporters, as well as our heroic volunteers.

“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as over 2,000 women joined forces to beat cancer sooner. Pictures by Frank Copper.

