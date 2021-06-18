Did you take part in the 2015 Hastings Race for Life?
Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:23 am
Thousands of women united at Alexandra Park in Hastings six years ago with one mission in mind - to conquer cancer.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy and Marathon events which raises millions of pounds every year to fund life-saving research.
Jenny Ainsworth, Race for Life event manager for Hastings, said: “I want to say a heartfelt thanks’ to everyone who took part in Race for Life, and their supporters, as well as our heroic volunteers.
“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as over 2,000 women joined forces to beat cancer sooner. Pictures by Frank Copper.
