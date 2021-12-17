The East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt processed down the High Street.
Do you remember the annual Boxing Day Hunt in Battle?

By Colin Jenner
Friday, 17th December 2021, 8:43 am
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:25 am

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the traditional spectacle five years ago on December 26, 2016.

Huntsmen and women on horseback, from the East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt, wearing traditional pinks, processed down the High Street and gathered in front of Battle Abbey before setting off into the countryside.

Here are some memories of the day

1. Battle Hunt, December 26, 2016

2. Battle Hunt, December 26, 2016

3. Battle Hunt, December 26, 2016

East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt processed down Battle High Street

4. Battle Hunt, December 26, 2016

