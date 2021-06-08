Looking back 10 years at Battle's Mediaeval Fayre

Visitors enjoyed the costumes, procession and the friendly atmosphere, with the Section 5 Drummers and What-a-Palaver Jesters proving to be crowd favourites.

Dale Cromwell, the newly-elected president of the Battle Chamber of Commerce, announced the winners of the cup for the Best Themed Window Display.

The winners were Day Lewis Pharmacy with their window featuring mediaeval herbal medicines.

Dale said it was really difficult to judge the windows and thanked all the retailers who took part for their support.

Ron Harris, the newly re-elected town mayor, presented the cup to the winners on behalf of the Chamber, before thanking the Chamber for their efforts in staging the Fayre.

Although the day was a success, there were two narrowly averted catastrophes. When it came to buying coconuts for the coconut shy, it appeared that there was a world shortage of coconuts as none of the major stores were able to supply the 200 coconuts needed.

But thanks to Tealls, Battle’s fruit and vegetable shop, 200 coconuts were delivered in the nick of time.

The second near disaster was that apparently hay bales are rarer than hen’s teeth this year.

But thanks to the now famous Battle Banger Butcher (aka Alistaire), who had 20 hay bales specially made up for the Fayre.

Kay Hunting, of the Chamber of Commerce, said: “Thanks are also due to the many volunteer helpers and sponsors, without whom the Fayre would not happen, and the pupils and staff from Battle and Langton School for their delightful dancing and their charming May Queen!”

As for 2021 – organisers are sad that this year’s event had to be postponed, they are looking forward to staging a very special 30th anniversary Battle Medieval Fayre on Friday, June 3 through to Sunday June 5, 2022, in conjunction with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

