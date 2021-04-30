Looking back to 2011 when Prince Michael opened the Amberley lime kilns

In this picture special we look back to the sunny day in May when Amberley had a royal visit.
On the day Prince Michael was invited to drive a train at the opening – look through our pictures from the event taken by Derek Martin.
1.
HOR 040411 Opening of lime kilns at Amberley Museum by Prince Michael of Kent. Prince Michael of Kent was invited to drive a train. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110405155138
Photo: Horsham
2.
HOR 040411 Opening of lime kilns at Amberley Museum by Prince Michael of Kent. Chatting to volunteer Alan Lambert. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110405155113
Photo: Horsham
3.
HOR 040411 Opening of lime kilns at Amberley Museum by Prince Michael of Kent. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110405155101
Photo: Horsham
4.
HOR 040411 Opening of lime kilns at Amberley Museum by Prince Michael of Kent. Prince Michael of Kent puts chalk into one of the kilns. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110405155033
Photo: Horsham