‘Only the old Ford sign remains’ - 15 pictures of Hastings’ Hollingsworths garage site

Writing in the Hastings Observer in 2018, local historian Ion Castro said: “By 1960, Hollingsworths Ltd. Motor Engineers & Ford main dealers had premises at 13, 14 & 15 Havelock rd.; Braybrooke rd., 11 Waterworks rd. and 91 & 93 Middle Road, Ore. By 1970 their operation had expanded so that Brampton Villa had been acquired and demolished to make way for an enlarged car park and further expansion included works and stores at another site, York Road near Silverhill bus garage. By 1974 Nos 134 and 136 Braybrooke Road had been acquired and the site cleared for further enlargement of the Hollingsworth car park where trading continued until the end of the 1990’s when the firm closed and the site was cleared. Only the surreal ‘Ford, part and Service’ sign remains.”