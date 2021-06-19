5/7/14- Charity abseil to raise money for St Michaels Hospice. Kym Browning at the bottom with good reason to celebrate SUS-140507-172505001

PICTURES: Looking back to the St Michael’s Hospice charity abseil in Hastings

It was a major event in the St Michael’s Hospice fundraising calendar - the annual abseil down the side of Ocean House.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 5:18 pm

We’ve delved into our archives and here are some of our favourite pictures of the event from years 2007-2014.

1.

St Michaels Hospice Abseil at Ocean House, London Road, St Leonards on Sea. 19.05.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Natalie Little ENGSUS00120120521080830

2.

Charity Abseil at Ocean House, London Road, St Leonards 19.07.09. Jenny Bebb AH30504c Photo By: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo: Hastings

3.

Charity Abseil at Ocean House, London Road, St Leonards 19.07.09. Gary Clark and Victoria Chapman AH30504e Photo By: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo: Hastings

4.

Sponsored Abseil for St Michael's Hospice at Ocean House, London Road, St Leonards on Sea 18.07.10. Harvey Wells BH30303b Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo: Lewes

St Michael's HospiceHastings
