During her visit, she officially opened Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and visited the Old Town, where she was presented with a winkle by the Winkle Club.

She then went on to the Fishermen’s Museum and Shipwreck Museum, before lunch and a tour of the old Hastings College site. She also visited West St Leonards Primary School, where she unveiled a plaque before departing via a helicopter from the school field.