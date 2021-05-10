MOTs are an annual legal requirement

Motorists around Britain are being offered the opportunity to secure an MOT for just £10 as part of a new partnership between a price comparison company and a garage services website.

Garages can charge up to £54.85 for the annual test but the new promotion cuts that by more than 80 per cent as part of a campaign to promote local MOT centres.

The offer will provide anyone who buys car insurance through GoCompare with a voucher which can then be used at one of thousands of garages through the Who Can Fix My Car scheme.

The offer is available to anyone buying insurance from now until 15 June and the voucher must be used before 30 June.

MIllions of drivers were granted MOT extensions during the lockdown in 2020 and there are concerns that many could be driving with unknown faults or without a valid MOT after their car’s test expiry date changed.

Al Preston, co-founder of Who Can Fix My Car, said the offer was a chance for drivers to ensure their vehicle is safe and legal as well as support local garages.

He said: “An MOT is the best way to ensure vehicles are safe to drive and with lockdown restrictions having been in place in recent months, many cars could have been parked on driveways or roadsides for weeks.

“As restrictions now ease across the UK, many cars may not be safe to drive or MOTs will have expired, so it’s essential – and a legal requirement – that motorists make sure their car is roadworthy.”

The GoCompare offer will be automatically sent to anyone who buys a car insurance policy via the comparison site.