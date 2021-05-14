Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai's headturning all-electric Ioniq 5 is on sale in the UK now, with prices starting at £36,995. The Korean company’s crossover-designed EV hatchback is set to go head-to-head against the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV and ID.3 hatchback.

Based on Hyundai Group’s new E-GMP electric platform, the 4.6-metre-long Ioniq 5 will be joined by a saloon and a larger SUV, as well as smaller models.

There’s certainly no lack of choice when it comes to the Ioniq 5, which is available with a choice of two battery packs, three power outputs and either rear or four-wheel drive. Starting at £36,995, the entry-level model delivers 168bhp and 258lb ft of torque from its single motor mounted on the rear axle. Hyundai says with a 58kWh battery the car has a range of 240 miles and will cover 0–62mph in 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Next up is the 73kWh battery version, priced from £41,945, with a range of 300 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds. It’s also fitted with a more powerful electric motor delivering 215bhp.

The top of the range Ioniq 5 gets the same 73kWh battery pack but has an extra electric motor on the front axle resulting in four-wheel drive. Producing 301bhp and 446lb ft of torque, range dips slightly to 287 miles, but the 0-62mph time drops to 5.2 seconds.

As for recharging, the electric Hyundai comes with 800V electrical architecture as standard, putting it on a par with the likes of premium cars such as the Porsche Taycan in terms of super-fast charging.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

According to Hyundai, the system can receive DC charging feeds of up to 350kW. That means it’s capable of charging from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in just 17 minutes. Even when connected to a more accessible 50kW feed, the 58kWh battery can be fully recharged in 46 minutes; the 73kWh model requires an additional 10 minutes’ charge.

It’s worth highlighting that the Ioniq 5’s charging system has bi-directional functionality. What does this mean? Well it means, for instance that you can plug a laptop in to the conventional 220V power socket in the cabin.

It also means the car’s charging port, situated at the rearmost tip, beyond the back wheel can also export charge as well as receiving it. That means that by using a conventional Type 2 cable, the Ioniq 5 could provide electricity to another vehicle at up to 3.6kW.

Three trim levels will be available in the Ioniq 5, with the £36,995 entry-level SE Connect only available with the least powerful 58kWh powertrain. Standard kit includes rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, LED headlamps, lane keeping assist, highway driving assist and 19-inch alloys.

Inside the cabin there’s a 12.3-inch digital display — there’s no conventional instrument cowl —which sits alongside an identically sized infotainment system. Sliding rear seats, cloth upholstery (made from a naturally derived polyester resin), a wireless smartphone charger and an ambient lighting system are all standard.

Starting at £39,295, the Ioniq 5 Premium adds a power-operated tailgate, chrome exterior trim and dual LED headlamps, plus inside there’s heated front seats, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. This model also benefits from Hyundai’s improved Highway Driving Assist Level 2 assistance technology which adds an automatic lane change function.

The range-topping Ioniq 5 Ultimate gets electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a sliding centre console and a Bose premium stereo system.