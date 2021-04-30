2. Seat Mii Electric

It doesn’t take a genius to work out the Mii Electric shares much of its DNA with the VW Up, but unlike the VW, which comes in petrol and electric versions, Seat decided to ditch the petrol version and just focus on an electric powertrain. Its combination of a 161-mile range and 82bhp motor good for a 0-62mph time of 12.3 seconds (which feels much faster when driving it), makes it one of the most sensible EVs on the market. The interior is refreshingly simple and functional, and it has much more room than you would think.

Photo: Seat