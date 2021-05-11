Meat-free recipes to enjoy for national vegetarian week

The mild and creamy flavour of California Walnuts means they can be used in sweet and savory recipes. The taste, texture and nutrition benefits of California Walnuts also makes them a great plant-based meat substitute in many of your favourite meals.

California Walnut and Lemon Parsley Spaghetti

Prep: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

160g spaghetti

3 garlic cloves minced

3 tbsp olive oil

100g California walnuts toasted and finely chopped

50g flat leaf parsley finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon and juice of half

Salt and pepper

Method

Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions.

Using a medium sized non-stick frying pan, sauté the garlic in the olive oil over a medium heat for 1-2 mins until fragrant and soft.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan, then stir in the California walnuts, parsley, zest and lemon juice.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper to serve.

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

130g California Walnuts

1/2 small onion finely chopped

1 bay leaf

2 small pieces of cinnamon bark

3 cardamom pods

1 tbsp garlic ginger paste

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp chilli

4 tbsp tomato purée

1/4-12 cup water

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp maple syrup

Salt & pepper

60g frozen peas thawed

Method

Place the California Walnuts in a food processor and pulse a few times until crumbly. Don’t blend for too long. You don’t want the texture to be too fine.

Transfer to a bowl and cover with lukewarm water. Leave to soak for 15-20 minutes, then drain.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan. Sauté the onions for about 5 minutes until transparent, then add the bay leaf, cinnamon bark and cardamom pods. Cook for another minute.

Add the garlic ginger paste and spices, then add the walnut mince. Toss and cook for a couple of minutes.

Add the tomato puree, water, maple syrup and lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until the mixture thickens (about 5 minutes), then fold in the thawed peas.

Take off the heat, garnish with fresh coriander and serve with rice. Enjoy!

Ingredients

100g California Walnuts

200g mushrooms

2 carrots diced

2 celery stalks sliced

1 red onion finely diced

3 garlic cloves crushed

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 can chopped tomatoes

1/4 can water

Salt & pepper

Olive oil

Method

Firstly, prepare your carrots, celery, red onion and garlic as instructed above. Add to a hot pan with olive oil along with the basil and oregano and fry until soft (roughly 3-5 minutes).

Meanwhile, prepare your walnut mince by adding your walnuts and mushrooms to a food processor and pulse until crumbled.

Now, add the mince to the pan along with the tamari, tomato puree, tinned tomatoes, water and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer for 10-15 minutes (until desired consistency).

Meanwhile, boil your pasta.

Simply stir your pasta directly into the Bolognese sauce and serve.