Summer recipes: From smoothies to tuna and kale burgers
The weather may not always be the best for the summer but these recipes can inject a bit of sunshine into your day.
Discover Great Veg is sharing recipes perfect for summer picnics, snacks, meal times and more.
Green veg and feta tabbouleh
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Skill Level: Easy
Ingredients
200g bulgar wheat
250ml chicken stock
250g pack kale (or spinach)
4 tomatoes, diced
25g pack parsley, chopped
200g pack feta, crumbled
75g pomegranate seeds
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Method
Bring the bulgar wheat and stock to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, covered. Remove from the heat and keep covered until cool slightly.
Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and roughly chop.
Mix the kale into the bulgar wheat along with the remaining ingredients and season to taste. Serve warm or chilled.
Mediterranean spinach filled rolls
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 minutes
Serves: 4
Skill Level: Easy
Ingredients
4 crusty bread rolls
260g bag spinach
280g jar chargrilled peppers in oil
1 courgette, halved then thinly sliced lengthways
2 tbsp chopped basil
125g light mozzarella, sliced
Method
Cut the tops off the rolls to make lids and reserve. Scoop out the bread saving the shell of the roll.
Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes, squeeze out the excess liquid.
Drain the peppers reserving the oil. Heat 1 tbsp of the oil and fry the courgettes for 2-3 minutes until softened and mix in the peppers and basil, season. Place half the courgette mixture in the base of the rolls, add the mozzarella and then the remaining courgette mixture, press in the spinach then top with the roll lid.
Serve halved with salad.
Spinach, watermelon and grain salad
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 minutes
Serves: 2
Skill Level: Easy
Ingredients
250g pouch mixed grains
250g spinach
1/4 small watermelon, diced
Juice 1/2 lemon
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 medium eggs
2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley
Method
Heat the grains according to pack instructions.
Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes or until just wilted, stir into the grains with the watermelon.
Whisk together the lemon juice and oil, season and toss into the salad.
Meanwhile, poach the eggs according to taste and place on top of the salad.
Sprinkle over the parsley and serve.
Tuna and Kale burgers
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Skill Level: Easy
Ingredients
500g Maris Piper potatoes, cut into chunks
2 x 200g cans tuna in spring water, drained
2 tbsp tartare sauce
2 tbsp plain flour
150g shredded kale
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
Method
Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until tender, drain and roughly mash.
Gently mix in the tuna, tartare sauce and flour.
Meanwhile, steam the kale for 4 minutes and roughly chop.
Stir into the potato mixture and season.
Mould into 8 burgers and chill for 15 minutes.
Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the burgers in 2 batches for 1-2 minutes each side until golden.
Serve with a fresh green salad and roasted cherry tomatoes
Superfood Smoothie
Prep: 10 minutes
Serves: 2
Skill Level: Easy
Ingredients
2 tbsp rolled oats
400ml apple juice
75g spinach
25g kale
1tbsp agave nectar
1 ripe banana, roughly sliced
Method
Place the oats in a liquidizer with the apple juice and soak for 5 minutes.
Add all the remaining ingredients to the liquidizer and puree until smooth.
Pour into 2 glasses and serve.
Recipes courtesy of www.discovergreatveg.co.uk