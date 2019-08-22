Find out what is in the September issue of etc Magazine

The September edition of etc Magazine is a wedding special and we are celebrating in style.

I love a wedding. Seeing two people you care about celebrating their relationship and future - it is the best thing ever. Then throw in good food and a spot of dancing, what’s not to love.

In this edition makeup artist Grace Benson talks trends and enhancing a bride’s natural beauty.

I head to Hastings and catch up with cake artist Sylvia Tippett who creates breathtaking cakes. Be that painted creations or sculptures, these cakes need to be seen to be believed.

Wedding hair stylist Alice Vincent (above) reveals what it was like to go from being the person getting the bride ready to walking down the aisle as she shares memories from her special day.

Brighton’s Two Kats and a Cow share the interesting gifts you can add to your wedding list.

But it isn’t all about weddings.

Rye’s Wendy Newman talks me through her career path from being a property developer to an interior designer, while sharing the latest trends for your home. Grey is still the colour palette on everyone’s walls it seems.

I also spoke to the two women behind the new book Generation Share. It is about the sharing economy and praising the change-makers who are making a difference in people’s lives. I discovered that the sharing economy isn’t just about giving food to a food bank but can be as simple as giving up your time and mentoring or volunteering.

