Here are 9 tips to going vegan on a budget

shoppers having a go at Veganuary have been given tips on how to stick to a vegan lifestyle without breaking the budget.

The team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have put together top tips for keeping the cost of homemade vegan dishes down.

They suggest using the money-saving tricks savvy shoppers live by, like buying in bulk, looking out for reduced items and planning meals in advance.

The frugal experts also suggest shopping around, buying frozen instead of fresh and eating seasonal produce.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “People always assume being a vegan is going to be costly. If you choose to eat out every night and live on vegan ready meals, then it will make a big dent in your finances.

“Whether you’re vegan or a meat-eater, following simple money save rules will keep costs down and your diet healthy. Buying in bulk, meal planning, shopping around and cooking from scratch are all obvious hacks and will mean more cash left at the end of the month.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s tips for sticking to your vegan diet on a budget:

Buy in bulk

Buy your grains, pulses, rice and pasta in bulk to keep the cost down. Do the same for dried herbs and spices. You’ll quickly notice the extra cash in your pocket.

Meal plan and prep

Plan your meals a week in advance and stick to it. If you have the time, prep all the meals and store them in the fridge or freezer. It’ll reduce the chances of a supermarket stop on the way home from work to buy a vegan ready meal and any other tempting treats you spot.

Yellow sticker items

Check out the yellow sticker items in your local supermarket. You can find all sorts of delights which you can use to cook up a tasty meal. The end of the day is the best time for these.

Eat seasonally

Seasonal fruit and vegetables are always cheaper, and tastier, than buying things out of season. It’ll also help you boost your creative skills in the kitchen and eat a wider variety of food.

Buy frozen

If you want to eat out of season produce, buy it frozen. It’s just as good and can work out a lot cheaper. A ready supply will mean you won’t be tempted to head to the shops for a costly fresh item.

Shop around

It’s an age-old money save hack but remember to do your homework and shop around. Prices can vary depending on the deals and offers a supermarket or discount retailer has on.

Make your own snacks

The cost of vegan snacks can soon add up so make your own instead. Try sweet treats like muffins and granola bars and savoury snacks including hummus and bread. Replacing non-vegan ingredients for a vegan alternative is a straightforward switch - and a lot cheaper than buying the vegan snack.

Cook from scratch

Instead of buying vegan ready meals, pre-prepped ingredients or sauces, make everything from scratch. It’ll save you cash and will be a lot healthier.

Grow your own