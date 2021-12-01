Here is how you can sing your way to a free pint at your local Greene King pub

To claim the free drink, punters must be willing to crack out a chorus of ‘Jingle Bells’ at the bar.

Taking place for one day only on Thursday December 2, Greene King Local Pubs will be hosting a very special event across their 408 UK sites, which will see customers challenged to serenade bar staff with their very own rendition of the Christmas classic ‘Jingle Bells’.

Green King pubs in Sussex include Cricketers (Southwick), Snooty Fox (Three Bridges), Lamb Inn (Rustington), Mulberry (Goring-By-Sea), Swiss Cottage (Shoreham-By-Sea), Sussex Barn (Horsham), Burrell Arms (Haywards Heath), Old Cross (Chichester), Railway (Burgess Hill), Waterside (Shoreham-By-Sea), Station (Uckfield), Rodmill (Eastbourne), Fiveways (Brighton), Palmeira (Hove).

Don't worry, you don't need to have the best voice, you just have to prove you have enough Christmas spirit you can bag yourself a pint of Ice Breaker on the house – the ultimate refreshing pale ale, bursting with citrus hops the beer was created by Greene King’s very own apprentice brewers and has now graduated onto the brewery’s main portfolio.

You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts.

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “Greene King Locals are more than just bricks and mortar – they’re a home away from home that bring people together, so we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s festivities than a good old Christmas carol and a pint!

“Many of our regulars fancy themselves as singers after a few – now we’ll put their skills to the test and give them a chance to win a free pint to quench their thirst while they’re at it!”