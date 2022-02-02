Currently comprising Second and Third Floor Accommodation extending to approximately 534 sq m (5,756 sq ft) and with a lease with approximately 124 years remaining, it boasts direct sea views and a prominent town centre location.

The property is situated in the town centre, on the north side of Havelock Road at its junction with Queens Road & the pedestrianised Robertson Street.

The property is situated 300m from Hastings Rail Station which provides regular services to Eastbourne, Brighton and London (Charing Cross, Victoria and Cannon Street).

The coast is nearby and the property is situated 140m from Hastings Beach.

For sale by auction on February 17 2022 from £400,000

Marketed by Allsop LLP, 33 Wigmore Street, West End, London

