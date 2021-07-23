Eight bedroom equestrian property for sale in Chillies Lane, Crowborough, for £3,500,000. Picture via Zoopla. SUS-210723-120827001

Beautiful family home for £3,500,000 is just right for horse lovers

This beautiful eight bedroom house in Crowborough boasts extensive grounds and outstanding equestrian facilities - a dream purchase for horse lovers.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:39 pm

The property, in Chillies Lane, is on the market for a guide price of £3,500,000 and is being sold by estate agent Savills via Zoopla

An impressive family house with a detached cottage and an annexe, the property is privately set within extensive park-like grounds in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Excellent equestrian facilities include an indoor barn, sand school, paddocks and a horse walker.

For more information, see the Zoopla website.

