Look inside beautiful seven bedroom home with library and wine cellar

This seven bedroom property has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, two utility rooms a library, two studies and a vaulted wine store in its huge cellar.

Outside there is a double garage, garden store, workshop and two paddocks.

In the heart of the South Downs National Park, this Jevington home also has stunning countryside view.

It is on the market for £2,650,000 and can be found via Zoopla

