Look inside bespoke 16th century style newly built Sussex home with dressing rooms, heated swimming pool and equestrian facilities
This stunning five bedroom home has breathtaking views across Sussex to the sea and is in showroom condition.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:30 am
It is on the market for £2,950,000.
This magnificent country residence was newly built 15 years ago in the 16th Century style and boasts a heated swimming pool, extensive outbuildings including guest annex accommodation and excellent specification equestrian facilities and is found in the sought-after village of Pett.
