Look inside £1.65 million family home in the country with nine acres of grounds

It has four bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms and an orangery. There is also a detached home office, garage and additional out buildings within the grounds.
Located off a quiet country lane, The Farmhouse is a truly beautiful family home and offers 3597 square feet of exceptionally light and well-designed internal living space and an additional 719 square feet of outbuildings. The grounds include several acres of woodland that back on to Sheffield Forest - a beautiful spot for both walking and riding.
The property is on the market for £1,650,000.
Pictures and information from Zoopla.
