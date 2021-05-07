Luxurious East Sussex home has health spa wing, cinema and bar with a dance floor

The property is in Battle, has six bedrooms and is described by the agents as one of the finest examples of its type.

In addition to its huge family accommodation, each of the property’s double sized bedrooms has a luxury ensuite. This fabulous home has two annexes, an impressive reception hall, four main reception rooms, in addition to an entertainment wing that includes probably one of the finest bespoke high specification surround sound cinema rooms presently in private ownership.

The entertainment wing also has a bespoke modern contemporary drinks and buffet entertaining bar and its own attached mini kitchen for coping with large private functions. There is also a further dance and socialising area with a professional karaoke and internal surround sound system. In actual fact the whole property has an internal surround sound system that is able to be controlled independently in any of the rooms you choose to access your music including via Spotify.

Health and fitness can be maintained to perfection within the property’s health spa wing that includes, a large indoor heated hydro exercise pool with a humidity control system, a sauna and steam room and mini gymnasium.

The beautiful gardens feature a huge children’s play area which includes a very sophisticated wendy house.

The property can be found on Zoopla and is on the market for £2,500,000.