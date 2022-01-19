Accommodation comprises three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom, en-suite to master bedroom and wrap around balconies. This property has the benefit of panoramic sea views.

Access Via Communal Entrance Lobby with stairs and lift to all floors.

The Accommodation is on the eight floor with private front door into an Entrance Hall.

Two storage cupboards, and doors off to the following; En-Suite Bathroom, fitted with a matching suite comprising of a panelled bath, bidet, wash hand basin and tiled flooring.

Bedroom One 6.12m max x 3.86m max with double glazed window to the front aspect with sea views, built in wardrobes with glass sliding doors and door into; bedroom Two 4.04m x 3.68m. Double glazed window to the front aspect.

Bedroom Three 2.90m x 2.84m with double glazed window to the rear aspect.

Kitchen 3.48m max x 3.43m max fitted with a small range of wall and base units, incorporating an electric oven, inset gas hob, one and half bowl sink and draining unit, door to rear balcony.

Living Room 6.50m max x 5.00m max - a spacious and light room having double glazed window to the front aspect with stunning sea views and door leading to sun room and balcony.

The property has a Buyer Information Pack containing documents about the property. The documents may not tell you everything you need to know, so you must complete your own due diligence before bidding. A sample of the Reservation Agreement and terms and conditions are contained within this pack. The buyer will also make payment of £300 towards the preparation cost of the pack.

