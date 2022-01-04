The fabulous host and variety of the magnificent original exposed beams and impressive vaulted ceilings throughout are quite awe inspiring. Especially as the current owners have carefully and lovingly converted and enhanced the property’s interior with no expense seemingly being spared in order to create a truly luxurious country family residence. The majority of the fittings, bathrooms in addition to the sumptuous kitchen / breakfast room are by Neptune. Every oak door has been fastidiously hand crafted by a bespoke master carpenter with handmade period style hinges in addition to many of the oak frames and other interior oak finishing’s.