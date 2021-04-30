Take a look round this stunning five bedroom Sussex home on the market for £2,750,000

In Crowborough, East Sussex, the home is presented to an exceptional standard with period and modern features including fireplaces in the main reception rooms, parquet flooring, coving, decorative, stained glass and arched doorways. Ceiling heights are high and room sizes generous with impressive reception rooms and spacious family living areas.

The gardens and grounds are divided into various areas with the informal section having inter-connecting lakes with a boat house, pontoon and bridges leading between them. Grassed areas surround the ponds with a rockery, mature beech and oak trees, rhododendrons, azaleas and spring bulbs.

The more formal sections of the gardens are divided by yew hedging and brick walls with areas including a water feature, croquet lawn, tennis court, raised terrace and a kitchen garden.