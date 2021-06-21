This 18th century Grade II listed Rye townhouse has been beautifully refurbished
This beautifully refurbished Grade II listed townhouse is situated in the heart of the picturesque Cinque Port of Rye.
Occupying a prime central position, situated at the top of one of Rye’s wonderful cobblestone streets, The First House is a handsome, predominantly Georgian home was built by Thomas Lamb in 1789. This elegant four-bedroom property has been the subject of an extensive two-year renovation and refurbishment programme, with the emphasis on quality and attention to detail, including a dual-aspect drawing room with interconnecting stud; a light and airy kitchen/dining room with underfloor heating; a utility room; a 26ft cellar; four double bedrooms; a stylish bathroom and shower room; and a roof terrace. There are also splendid views down West Street to the open countryside beyond Rye while. Outside, electric gates open to a parking area for three cars and there is delightful walled courtyard garden designed by Chelsea gold medallist Tina Vallis. Take a look through the photos of The First House below – on the market for £1,850,000 with Savills on Zoopla.