A rare opportunity to put a deposit down on a substantial pair of freehold properties, prominently situated on sought after St Leonards seafront for £2,500,000.

This former bank has immensely spacious accommodation over five floors and offers a multitude of options including an exceptional live/work space, home & income or possible conversion to part commercial and residential.

At present fully residential with capacious ground floor banking hall and offices, impressive lower ground floor vaults, large three bedroom self contained residential apartments on first and second floors, and spacious one bedroom apartment (currently tenanted on AST) on top floor.

Numerous architectural and character features abound throughout, and A good size frontage to the promenade together with panoramic sea views are enjoyed from this landmark building. All enquiries to Brian Hazell & Partners.

