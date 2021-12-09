St Leonards seafront

Would you like to live in a former Hastings bank, complete with the old vaults in the basement?

Spacious landmark property is on the St Leonards seafront

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:58 am

A rare opportunity to put a deposit down on a substantial pair of freehold properties, prominently situated on sought after St Leonards seafront for £2,500,000.

This former bank has immensely spacious accommodation over five floors and offers a multitude of options including an exceptional live/work space, home & income or possible conversion to part commercial and residential.

At present fully residential with capacious ground floor banking hall and offices, impressive lower ground floor vaults, large three bedroom self contained residential apartments on first and second floors, and spacious one bedroom apartment (currently tenanted on AST) on top floor.

Numerous architectural and character features abound throughout, and A good size frontage to the promenade together with panoramic sea views are enjoyed from this landmark building. All enquiries to Brian Hazell & Partners.

1. Former bank building is on the market for £2,500,000

St Leonards seafront

Photo Sales

2. Former bank building is on the market for £2,500,000

St Leonards seafront

Photo Sales

3. Former bank building is on the market for £2,500,000

St Leonards seafront

Photo Sales

4. Former bank building is on the market for £2,500,000

St Leonards seafront

Photo Sales
HastingsSt Leonards
Next Page
Page 1 of 3