Inside St Leonards-on-Sea’s unique former Turkish bathhouse turned family home on the market for £1.5m

Have you ever wondered what St Leonards-on-Sea’s former Victorian Turkish bathhouse, school swimming house, and glass factory looks like inside?

The eclectic property is now a four bedroom family home with an open planning living area that includes its own bowling ally, a cinema room, three further double bedrooms and a courtyard. It is on the market with Platform Property for £1.5m and can be viewed on Zoopla.

West Hill Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea TN38

