Julia Donaldson’s Zog will come to life at Brighton Dome for February half term

Bestselling children’s book Zog is coming to the stage at the Brighton Dome in time for February half term.

The show, based on the popular book by Julia Donaldson, features brand new songs and plenty of magical tales. Zog and his friends will take to the stage in a new adaption by Freckle Productions.

SUS-200123-151708001

Zog is the keenest dragon in school and is eager to win a gold star, but he’s also the most accident-prone.

Princess Pearl steps in to help him get ready to face his biggest challenge yet, a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great.

The show is on at the Brighton Dome for three days during the half term holidays. There will be performances from February 19 to 21.

Show times:

Wednesday, February 19 at 3.30pm

Thursday, February 20 at 11am and 2pm

Friday, February 21 at 11am (relaxed performance) and 2pm for a BSL performance for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults and £13.50 for children and concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £50.

For more information or to book tickets, contact the ticket and information office at Brighton Dome on 01273 709709 or click here to find out more and book online.