Keep safe when out: National Trust is urging people to stay local this weekend to help with social distancing

The National Trust has opened its gates to all but it is warning the good weather this weekend will see smaller parks and gardens close for safety reasons

The trust warns that a good weather forecast combined with Mothering Sunday could tempt people onto the roads and toward tourist hotspots.

Coast and countryside will be open as usual but people are urged to use local outdoor space and not travel unnecessarily, in line with government guidance.

The National Trust is calling on people to enjoy the first sights of spring wherever they are and to avoid unnecessary travel and follow government guidelines on social gatherings.

The trust’s coast and countryside places will be open as usual with any car park charges suspended and the charity is working where it can to keep outdoor spaces open and free to access.

However Mother’s Day and a weekend likely to be mostly dry and sunny could see some sites, especially smaller parks and gardens having to close. Earlier this week the conservation charity announced that it would close its houses, shops and cafes to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Andy Beer, nature writer from the National Trust, said: “Although our coast and countryside will be open as usual, we’d encourage people to stay local and enjoy the first moments of spring where they are rather than making an unnecessary journey.

“There are so many small moments of nature that we can enjoy now that spring has arrived, from the first blossom to flower, birdsong and the first leaves unfurling on our trees.

“We’ve had so much support for our move to keep our outdoor places open which has been really terrific to see. However, we have a responsibility to adhere to government advice and although many can continue to enjoy many of our outdoor places we recognise this weekend is likely to be a challenge.

“To ensure we are encouraging people to stay aware of social distancing, many of our smaller parks and gardens could be closed this weekend. The wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top priority.”

Information on which National Trust outdoor places are open this weekend can be found here