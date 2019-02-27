Learning from the past; The 9th Bexhill receive 1914 scout whistle

A Bexhill scout received an historical artefact of a scout whistle, presented to a local resident’s father in 1914.

Samuel Brett, one of SENLAC explorer units Enterprise Explorers, based at the 9th Bexhill hall was presented with a 1914 scout whistle by local resident Peter Brown.

The whistle was originally issued to Mr Brown’s father, William Archibald Brown, when he was a cub scout in pre-First World War West Dulwich.

Samuel is currently working alongside fellow Explorer Cormack and Ex 2nd Bexhill Group Scout Leader Barry Wilkinson. They are archiving the surviving records of scout groups in Bexhill, co-ordinating newspaper cuttings and photos that the various groups have.

They keen to hear from other local residents who are willing to donate photos and mementoes of scouting days gone by.

Samuel and Cormack are particularly interested in the period during the Second World War. When the only Bexhill group to carry on regardless of the war were the 9th Bexhill, whose members were evacuated to St Albans, where they continued to meet.

Samuel said: “We have a lot to learn from the scouts that have gone before us.

“They didn’t let the fact that there was a war on deter them from scouting activities.

“Many used the skills learned then in their future lives repairing Britain after the war.

“Much like us today, we are also learning ‘skills for life’ but for life in the 21st century.”

Today’s Explorers hold thriving meetings at the 9th Bexhill Scout Hall each Monday evening 7-9pm.

For more information call Tracey Plim on 07891762747.