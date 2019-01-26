Mobility scooter users come in from the cold to join the Bexhill Lions Club coffee morning

Mobility scooter users enjoyed a special coffee morning organised by Bexhill Lions Club at the Charter Centre, London Road.

The event was to provide a safe environment for mobility scooter users to socialise, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and make new friends.

Lion Members were on hand to welcome visitors serve refreshments and have a chat.

Lion President Clare Kersley says one lady attended the event because she didn’t know anyone. “She was able to sit and chat to at least three or four different people for over an hour,” she said.

“There was much sharing of experiences amongst the guests, including: insurance cover, repairs, supportive cafes and accessibility in the town.”

Clare recorded a recent Wheel and Walk event, held in Bexhill and presented a short video of the day accompanied by music which was enjoyed by all.

Clare added: “We were delighted to host this coffee morning. We wanted to provide an opportunity for mobility scooter users, who might not otherwise get the chance to sit and chat with other scooter users to meet and forge connections.

“We were especially keen to organise a get together at this time of year when it is all too easy to feel isolated at home.

“We were very pleased that a dozen or so people battled their way through the cold and drizzle to join us.

“The Charter Centre proved to be an ideal venue because people were able to ride their scooters into the building and park in the café.”

Wheel and Walk will be back on Sunday, June 9 and details available shortly.

Visit: www.bexhill-lions.org