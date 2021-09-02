Solar scheme for East Sussex residents

Solar Together Sussex, a scheme supported East Sussex County Council, will allow residents to buy high-quality solar panels and battery storage at a competitive price.

The scheme could help residents reduce their annual carbon emissions by around a tonne each year.

Councillor Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, said, “This scheme is a great opportunity for homeowners across the county to save money on their energy bills as well as helping the environment.

Solar panel scheme for East Sussex

“The council has cut its own carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent since 2008 and hopes to inspire and support residents to make changes that will help East Sussex become a more environmentally friendly county.

“The more homeowners that participate in the Solar Together Sussex scheme, the better the price that can be secured and the more renewable energy will be generated.”

Households will be able to register free of charge for the initiative before September 28.

After this registration period, an auction will be held to identify the best price homeowners can get for the solar panel installation.

Residents will then have until November 26 to decide whether to accept the recommendation and quote, before moving forward with the process.