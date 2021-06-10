Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the first solar eclipse of 2021?

Solar eclipse 2021: pictures of the partial eclipse over the UK

The incredible eclipse was seen around the world, from Canada to the UK

By Rhona Shennan
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:31 pm

Today marked the first solar eclipse of 2021, with an incredible annular “ring of fire” natural phenomenon.

These are some pictures of the eclipse as seen across the UK.

1. A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London on June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images/NIKLAS HALLE'N

Buy photo

2. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse would have been visible as a thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire"

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood

Buy photo

3. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen behind a Union Jack flag at the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Viewers in the UK were able to witness the partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe

Buy photo

4. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

According to NASA, the next solar eclipse won't occur until 4 December 2021

Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe

Buy photo
Canada
Next Page
Page 1 of 2