Search for forever home for ‘biggest dog ever’ put up for adoption by Dogs Trust

Can you give Galahad a home? (Photo: Dogs Trust)

A Dogs Trust shelter is looking for a loving forever home for a dog which they claim is the “biggest we’ve ever had”.

Four-year-old mastiff Galahad weighs a whopping 100kg - approximately 15 stone, 7lbs - which is similar in weight to the average newborn elephant.

In need of a home

Galahad is currently living with his foster carers, but is looking for an owner who will be able to manage his significant size and demands.

While he may be much larger than the average dog, the four-year-old pooch is a gentle giant, with mastiffs known for being good-natured, calm and affectionate.

Old English mastiffs are recognised by Guinness World Records as being the heaviest dog breed, with an old English mastiff named Zorba setting the record for heaviest dog in 1987, weighing 142 kg (22 stone, 3lbs).

Harriet Blaskett, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Canterbury, said: “Galahad is easily the biggest dog we’ve ever had here at Canterbury, and he’s looking for a big-hearted owner to match.

“He’s got no idea of his size at all and just loves human company so he needs an owner able to cope with the demands of such a big dog.”

Potential owners will need plenty of space for Galahad to play in, as well as access to a garden as he loves to explore.

Although he is known for being a little clumsy, as Ms Blaskett explains: “Galahad has had a lot of upheaval in his life so far, so can be a little unsure when he first goes somewhere, but once he’s comfortable he enjoys exploring his environment, sniffing (and knocking things over) as he goes.

“His amazing foster carers say he loves nothing more than lounging on a sofa of his own – he sleeps on a two-seater – and plodding around the garden.

“He has little respect for flower beds or hedges and chooses to walk through them, loves chewing toys, and spraying them with saliva with a flick of his head.”

Although Galahad likes other dogs he can find some a little overbearing, so any other dogs in the home should not be too boisterous.

He also cannot live with cats or small furry pets, and has been known to chase horses, but would be happy to live with children aged 12 and over.

How to adopt a dog

If you are interested in providing a loving home for Galahad, you can select the ‘come and meet me’ option on his profile.

The rehoming centre is currently closed to the public, but the trust is still matching dogs and owners through its appointments system.