Photographers’ winning shots

Local photographers produced a range of stunning, original prints for the Battle Photographic Society’s second Monthly Print Competition.

The society’s Vice-chairman, Michael Betts welcomed accredited photographic judge Jack Taylor from Eastbourne, who had the difficult task of selecting the winners.

Pre-Concert Warm-up by Richard Holttum SUS-190123-094220001

Mr Taylor gave in-depth comments on each of the 20 Grade 2 (Development) prints entered, assisting the photographers to improve their technique and presentation, all with a kindly sense of humour and empathy. Two prints gained the full 20 marks: ‘Feather on Water’ and ‘Pre-concert Warm-up’ both by Richard Holttrum. Second place was awarded for ‘Rotting Tarpaulin’ by Sue Farrant with 19 marks.

Jack then moved on to the 44 Grade 1 (Advanced) prints awarding full marks to ‘Walking Down the Spiral’ by Sandra Cupit, ‘Unicorn’ by Jon Young, ‘Damselflies in Spring’ by Bob Butler, and ‘The Last Black Rhino’, Eastern Cape, South Africa’ by Marston Hart.

Two prints were awarded 19 points ‘Orange Eyed Frog’ by Denise Hart and ‘The Middle of Nowhere’ by Jeremy O’Keefe.

The enjoyable evening was brought to a close by Michael Betts who thanked Jack Taylor for sharing his considerable knowledge.

Damselflies in Spring by Bob Butler SUS-190123-094242001

Walking down the spiral by Sandra Cupit SUS-190123-094313001