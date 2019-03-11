Review: Beachcroft Hotel and Restaurant - unique role in the community

Standing on the low wall and gazing southwards reveals the stunning sea vista that will await the occupants of four luxury beach huts.

The term ‘beach huts’ is of course a complete understatement.

Beachcroft Hotel and Restaurant

This quartet of elegant seaside architecture promises to bring the height of luxury to the Felpham coastal landscape.

Inspired by similar exquisite gems at the Cary Arms and Spa in Babbacombe Bay, Devon, this investment will further extend the hospitality offered by the Beachcroft Hotel and Restaurant perfectly situated beside the sea in Clyde Road.

The enthusiasm and passion of Phillip Roberts, the General Manager, for the innovation shines out.

“Each one will have their own private terrace going out toward the beach, they will all have two bedrooms, a lounge area and they will be finished to a really high standard. I am very excited about the project.

A variety of quality food available

“The master bedroom will be on a mezzanine floor so you will be able to lie in bed and look out through fantastic French doors to sea.

“We are looking at a 20 week build and we will be starting very, very soon and hopefully we will have them by August/September time.

“They will be really, really special when they are complete.

“They will be lettable as a hotel room would be. Our aim would be two or three night breaks but people can book for a week or two weeks and they will be comparable to the penthouse that we have at the moment in terms of rates and expectations.”

Some dazzling desserts available

Phill explained the vision when we returned to the restaurant for a lovely family lunch with live jazz bringing some foot tapping swing to the atmosphere.

Lunch here is always a great occasion.

It’s not just that you can truly relax - the rhythmic breaking of the waves in the background is as soothing as it is evocative - but the meals are always great value.

The Sunday lunch menu features the roast of the day for £12 - served, of course with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and a selection of fresh seasonal vegetables.

A tranquil view

There are other choices available too. Soy and ginger marinated salmon (£15); Doom Bar beer battered fish of the day (£14); pan roast sea bass (£17); Chicken Dianne (£15); and stuffed field mushrooms (£15).

All starters are just £4.95 with a main course (£7.50 on their own) and include chicken liver mousse, avocado cheesecake, sweet potato fondant, and melon, cucumber and feta salad. The superb array of desserts are similarly priced.

But the Beachcroft is more than just a restaurant and hotel. It has carved a unique role in the community for its special events of which jazz lunches are but a small part of the range.

Party nights, the Fawlty Towers Experience, Spring Ball, Vintage Afternoon Tea, Del Boy’s Cushty Cabaret, Rat Packers and the Peter Kay tribute night are just a few of the highlights from a great line-up.

And on a sunny afternoon, what better a place to enjoy a wonderful afternoon tea than in the special garden terrace which sits directly beside the glorious seaside vista.