The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125622001

12 pictures from the The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings

The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event returned to the White Rock’s Source Park at weekend with the top BMX riders from around the world.

By Mike Mackenzie
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:19 pm

Seasoned pro and multiple X Games gold medalist Ben Wallace and his team came out on the top spot overall.

A spokesman said: “For many in attendance, the weekend was made by Hastings’ own Stuart Chisholm and his team taking second place overall.

“A huge achievement for a rider breaking on to the contest scene and we all look forward to a bright future and what’s next.”

1.

The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125552001

Photo Sales

2.

The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125644001

Photo Sales

3.

The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125654001

Photo Sales

4.

The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125704001

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3