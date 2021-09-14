12 pictures from the The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings

Seasoned pro and multiple X Games gold medalist Ben Wallace and his team came out on the top spot overall.

A spokesman said: “For many in attendance, the weekend was made by Hastings’ own Stuart Chisholm and his team taking second place overall.

“A huge achievement for a rider breaking on to the contest scene and we all look forward to a bright future and what’s next.”

