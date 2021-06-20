The 7 most expensive Airbnb properties for rent in East Sussex

We have rounded up the most expensive Airbnb properties to rent in East Sussex with vacancies this summer. And there really is something here to suit all tastes.
All prices were taken from the Airbnb website and were correct as of June 20.
1.
The Lamb Inn at Wartling. For £750-£877 a night, why not rent out a whole pub?
The Lamb can accommodate 14 guests in six bedrooms, with seven bathrooms.
You will have exclusive use of this former coaching inn, including the use of a commercial kitchen, courtyard garden with wood fired pizza, table tennis table and 55inch television in the pannelled back room.
Dogs are welcome. Picture from Airbnb SUS-210620-102521001
2.
Little Hides Farm, Westfield This beautiful detatched cottage can accomodate six guests and includes a beautiful garden, complete with hot tub. Depending on when you go, one night at Little Hides Farm will cost you between £700 and £866 this summer. Picture from Airbnb. SUS-210620-104450001
3.
This beautiful house in Telscombe Cliffs can accomodate 14 guests, but numbers are limited for June and July due to Covid-19 restrictions. Depending on when you go, a stay here will cost between £725 and £848 per night this summer. Picture from Airbnb SUS-210620-105327001
4.
Ingram House in Hurst Green is a Georgian farm house with a hot tub and can accomodate up to 10 guests. What's not to like?! A stay here costs £595-£790 a night during the summer. Photo from Airbnb SUS-210620-110014001