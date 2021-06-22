Automata exhibition at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

The top 12 things to do in Hastings - as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

The Hastings area has so much to offer.

By Staff reporter
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 10:40 am

There’s our beautiful coastline, historic Old Town and many other great attractions. Here’s 12 of the best as rated byTripAdvisor reviewers.They are listed in no particular order.

1.

Old Town Hastings. 'Lovely pubs, great restaurants, amazing antique shops. A step back in time - well worth a visit.'

2.

Cliff Railways - West Hill & East Hill. 'The views over the old town were stunning, we had some young ones with us who thoroughly enjoyed the ride.'

3.

Alexandra Park. 'This park has it all and for everyone. Lakes, kids play area, a very good cafe, woodland walks & tennis courts.'

4.

Hastings Country Park. 'Stunning cliff top views and costal walks. On clear days, you can see Dungeness. Beautiful in winter and summer.'

