The 9th Bexhill sleepover gives a taste of what Scouting is all about

Brave young Beavers of the 9th Bexhill Scout Group merged Sections to hold a joint sleepover last weekend.

The sleepover, held at the 9th Bexhill headquarters, Wainwright Road, Bexhill saw the Friday Evening Group Section joined by the Saturday Group.

Group Scout Leader Tracey Plim says they want to encourage as many youngsters as they can to get involved in Scouting and there’s a need to be flexible with meetings.

“The Saturdays, as they are known within the group came about due to an overwhelming demand for Scouting provision but a lack of leaders able to commit themselves to a weekly meeting,” she said.

“It has proved to be popular; they are now on our third monthly meeting and have already had our first sleepover.

“We are so lucky at the 9th to be able to offer this level of flexibility for the youth of Bexhill.”

To gently ease the youngsters into the camping environment tents were erected in the scout hall for the sleepover.

Tracey said: “This sleepover really shows our youngest scouts, aged six and a half to eight, what the basics of Scouting is all about.

“There were some first night nerves, but all went well in the end!

“The next step, when the weather gets better, will be outdoors at our site at Kiteye.

“For some of them it will be the first time they have spent the night away from home without parents of carers so a lot of courage is needed and to reflect that we will be issuing badges out our next meeting.”

One of the youngsters at the sleepover, Beaver Scout Reece summed up the event, and said: “It was grrrrreat!!!!”

Adult leaders, to assist in the provision of Scouting in Bexhill are being sought.

For information or to enrol a child call Tracey on 07891 762 747.

Visit the website at: www.senlacscouts.org.uk/scout-groups/9th-bexhill/