The Rotary Club of Senlac Quiz raises £600 for good causes The least successful team 'The 3 Thinkers' at the Rotary Club of Senlac's quiz at Little Common Community Centre to raise funds for local good causes. SUS-190904-121255001 A quiz organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac held at Little Common Community Centre on Friday, April 5 raised £600 for local good causes. The Three Thinkers (pictured) had the least points and received a box of chocolates. Sussex man thrust into the limelight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take his Instagram