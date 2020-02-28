These are the 10 best pubs in East Sussex according to TripAdvisor Here are 10 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to reviews on TripAdvisor. Did your favourite make the list? 1. The Station Hotel Pub and Kitchen - Rated: 5 1 Hampstead Road, Brighton BN1 5NG England. TripAdvisor other Buy a Photo 2. The Marine Tavern - Rated: 5 13 Broad Street, Brighton BN2 1TJ England. TripAdvisor other Buy a Photo 3. Rye Waterworks Micropub - Rated: 5 Tower Street, Rye TN31 7AT England. TripAdvisor other Buy a Photo 4. Toad Rock Retreat - Rated: 5 1 Harmony Street Rusthall, Royal Tunbridge Wells TN4 8NX England. TripAdvisor other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3