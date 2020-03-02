These are the 10 best pubs in East Sussex, according to TripAdvisor
Here are 10 of the best pubs in the county, according to ratings on TripAdvisor.
Did your local make the list?
1. The Station Hotel Pub and Kitchen - Rated: 5
1 Hampstead Road, Brighton BN1 5NG England.
TripAdvisor
other
2. The Marine Tavern - Rated: 5
13 Broad Street, Brighton BN2 1TJ England.
TripAdvisor
other
3. Rye Waterworks Micropub - Rated: 5
Tower Street, Rye TN31 7AT England.
TripAdvisor
other
4. The Horse & Cart Inn - Rated: 4.5
The Horse & Cart, School Lane, Peasmarsh, Rye TN31 6UW England.
TripAdvisor
other
View more