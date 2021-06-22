Day Two is Here! Prime Day Savings and Discounts Continue, Helping Prime Members Spend Less and Smile More

Amazon just wrapped day one of Prime Day 2021 in the UK, which delivered big sales for small businesses and big savings for Prime members.

Prime Day 2021 continues, as Prime members find more deals globally than any Prime Day event before.

New lightning deals continue today which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products.

Deals could sell out fast so customers should check back frequently to find new deals launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

AmazonSmile, an initiative launched in the UK in 2017, which allows Amazon customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity, continues to double its donations on day two ofPrime Day.

Customers can shop through AmazonSmile on the Amazon Shopping App or head to smile.amazon.co.uk to find out more.

Not a Prime member yet or want to learn more? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial atamazon.co.uk/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast delivery and enjoy entertainment benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Day One Recap- The Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular item purchased on dayone of Prime Day in the UK.

- Day One Top Selling Categories: Some of the top categories members shopped and saved on day oneof Prime Day 2021 in the UK included Hardware, Spirits, Skin Care and Devices.

- Day One Top Sellers: Some of the top-selling products in the UK for day one of Prime Day, excludingAmazon Devices, were the: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Andrex 54 ToiletRolls, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey and Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets.

- Day One Small and Medium-Sized Business Top Selling Categories: Top-selling categories for thirdparty selling partners in the UK include Exercise and Fitness, Skincare, Lighting, Housewares,Headphones, Linens and Wireless Accessories.

- Day One Small and Medium-Sized Business Top Sellers: Top-selling products in the UK from thirdparty selling partners include the: Greenzla Reusable Make-up Remover Pads, Gritin ResistanceBands, Dreamon Take Apart Dinosaur Toys and Solar Garden String Lights.

Supporting Small Businesses

More customers than last year took advantage of our Prime Day ‘Buy £10, Get £10’ promotion and receivedtheir voucher ahead of Prime Day – this forms part of a $100 million global promotion to help small businessselling partners succeed. Shop day two deals from small businesses at: amazon.co.uk/supportsmall.

Meet some of the small businesses selling on Amazon who have shared their Prime Day success stories so far:

Fiona Thomas, Founder of Life’s Little Recipes: “We’re having the best sales period of the year with increasedtraffic through Prime Day! Our sales have increased by 45% in the last week. Amazon has supported ourpublicity and this is having a wonderful impact on our visibility online. As a small business, we couldn’t haveimproved sales in this way without Amazon.”

Michael Tougher, Founder of Soundbops: “As a new and growing brand, Prime Day has helped Soundbopsreach significantly more customers and, most importantly, started more children's musical journeys. It hasprovided us with great momentum for the year to come!”

Jos Williams, CEO of Ubeequee: "As a new seller, Prime Day was very much an unknown quantity for us. Wehave been delighted to see a huge uptick in sales volume and the strong demand grow through the day, andlook forward to a long evening in the warehouse."

Ali Nowroozi, Founder of Masumi Headwear: "We’ve seen a great start to Prime Day with sales already up100% vs. the day before!”

Tune in to Prime Day Live

On Wednesday 16th June, Amazon.co.uk hosted ‘Prime Day Live’ - a star-studded livestreamed event presented by Amazon Music featuring UK artists Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Shaybo ahead of Prime Day.