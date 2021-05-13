Wilko is launching a garden transformation competition to reward the nations ten best outdoor makeovers

wilko is on the hunt for garden makeovers, big and small, to enter into its 2021 Gardening Competition. Whether you’ve perfected your patio, beautified your balcony, turned a humble shed into an at-homebar, or simply spruced up your windowbox, wilko wants to hear from you.

Entrants will need to submit before and after images of their garden transformations to a dedicated email address and the ten best examples will each win £300 to spend instore on products to help get their gardening to do list ticked off. They’ll also be showcased on the wilko life blog to help inspire other green fingered Brits to get outdoors and feel garden good.

One of the UK’s leading home and garden retailers, wilko has everything gardeners need to simply get their outdoor jobs done this summer, thanks to its ranges of reliable products, that are all at great prices. wilko offers a convenient place to pick up everything you need for those key gardening to do’s, be it painting the fence, feeding the birds or keeping the lawn in tip top condition; all the while helping customers make the most out of their outdoor spaces.

Garden competition

To help launch the competition, willko enlisted the support of influencer and resident consumer expert on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Mr Carrington, who demonstratred some top tips on simple garden transformations to his thousands of followers online.

wilko’s transformation challenge runs from 15th April 2021 until 8th July 2021. All entries should include a before and after image, and be either your own work or that of your household. Email your entries to [email protected] and visit https://life.wilko.com/garden-transformation-competition-terms-and-conditions/ for a full list of competition terms and conditions.

For more gardening tips and advice, follow wilko on Instagram at @lovewilko, twitter at @Lovewilko and Facebook at www.facebook.com/Lovewilko/ and don’t forget to use the hashtag #FeelGardenGood if you’re showcasing your handiwork via social media.

To help green fingered Brits who are keen to take part, Peter Hardie, Senior Gardening Buyer for wilko, has offered some advice on which products instore may prove most useful as they begin to tackle their project.

Peter, comments: "Our customers are enjoying the great outdoors now more than ever before, and this last year has shown us just how valuable green space is to us all, whatever its size or scale. wilko shoppers’ gardens range in scale from large plots and allotments to balconies, back yards and windows boxes – and everything inbetween, which is why creating products for all manner of gardening jobs, and all levels of expertise, is so important to us.

“If you’re a seasoned gardener and interested in potting and planting, or even growing your own veg, we have an array of different pots, composts, seeds, bulbs and tools to help. The space saving Clever Pots range in particular is great for keen gardeners, as are the clever range of accessories that work with them such as plant pot feet, wheels and reservoirs that make light work of heavy duty garden tasks.=

“Or for those less versed in gardening, but still keen to enjoy time outdoors, consider some garden decoration accessories to help bring your space to life. We’d recommend adding a couple of vibrant scatter cushions alongside some twinkling outdoor lights to create a welcoming atmosphere for garden guests this summer.”