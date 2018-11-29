11 experiences almost everyone in Sussex should try by the age of 40
Sussex is full of exciting and unusual activities, places of interest, unique events and outstanding places to eat.
Here we look at 11 experiences we reckon you should try if you live in Sussex.
Watch a game of polo at Cowdray Park, recognised worldwide as the home of British polo. Keep an eye out for celebs and royalty.
Horsham
�2017 Clive Bennett Photography
Eat at one of the two Michelin Star restaurants in Sussex - Restaurant Tristan in Horsham and Gravetye Manor in West Hoathly
Other 3rd Party
Step back in time and ride a steam train at The Bluebell Railway, which runs between East Grinstead & Sheffield Park.
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Swing from tree to tree at Go Ape in Tilgate Park, Crawley. There are adventures for juniors and adults.
Midlands
Other 3rd Party
View more