9 pictures as Storm Barra hits Hastings

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sussex by the Met Office today (December 7).

The Hastings lifeboat tweeted: “Starting to see the effects here in #Hastings with a near-spring high tide at 1250 - stay clear of the waters edge - beware of sea flooding the promenade - in an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard - stay safe.”

A yellow weather warning is in place until 11.59pm.

Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on all coastal lines to give train drivers more chance of spotting obstacles on the track.

Have you read? RNLI donations soar following outrage over Hastings lifeboat ‘blocking’

Have you read? Calls for Hastings road to be made a one-way route

1. Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131431001 Photo Sales

2. Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131444001 Photo Sales

3. Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131457001 Photo Sales

4. Hastings seafront during high tide as Storm Barra arrived, Dec 7. SUS-210712-131511001 Photo Sales